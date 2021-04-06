Greater Chicago Food Depository awards $2.6M in new grants, expanding food access on South and West Sides

Earlier this year, the Greater Chicago Food Depository announced $2.6 million in new grants.

Driven by their commitment to racial equity, the organization said the grants will expand food access, primarily in lower-income Black and Latino communities on Chicago’s South and West Sides.

Nicole Robinson is the Vice President of Community Impact.

“We work with over 700 programs and partners in the community,” she said.

In the mist of the pandemic, four new food pantries with modern and welcoming spaces for families will open as a direct result of this investment.

“What the pandemic taught us is that the food system in fragile,” Robinson said.

Each will serve as a community hub and connect people to public benefits, nutrition education and employment training opportunities.

In addition, 22 existing food pantries received grants to improve their facilities, expand operations and, ultimately, serve more people.

In total, the Greater Chicago Food Depository has announced nearly $5 million in grants since the start of the pandemic.

Greater Chicago Food Depository

4100 W. Ann Lurie Place

Chicago, IL 60632

Phone: 773-247-3663