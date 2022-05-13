Goose Island Beer Co. also releasing Barrel House Collection of NFTS as part of company's celebration

CHICAGO — It’s a big month of May for Chicago’s Goose Island Beer Company.

The team is celebrating 34 years of brewing beer and adding a special collaboration at the beginning of the month with another Chicago institution.

Goose Island is teaming up with the Wiener’s Circle for their first ever Char Dog Burger, It takes the best of the Chicago char dog from the iconic hot dog stand and recreates it in burger form.

The Weiner’s Circle Char Dog Burger is made with charred Vienna beef, ground short rib and all the fixings between a poppy seed bun and running it through the garden.

The Weiner’s Circle collaboration

On Friday, Goose Island released their Barrel House Collection of NFTS. It’s Goose Island’s first-ever NFT collection, made up of 2,022 tokens in commemoration of Bourbon County Stout’s 30th Anniversary. Each NFT features designs inspired by the brewing process of the coveted Bourbon County Stout beers.

“Innovation’s always been part of our DNA. We wouldn’t be celebrating 30 years of Bourbon County Stout if our brewers hadn’t tried something different, and we strive to bring something new and exciting each BCS season,” Goose Island president Todd Ahsmann said. “This Barrel House NFT collection is certainly new for us, and it’s such a cool way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our first batch of Bourbon County Stout. Now our BCS community – and NFT fans – can collect some digital keepsakes to go with the prestigious beers.”

Barrel House Collection of NFTS



A portion of the proceeds will benefit Erie Neighborhood House, a social nonprofit that provides support, programming and resources for immigrant and low-income families in Chicago.

