Fun for the whole family at Amaze Light Festival in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Looking for some fun holiday fun for the whole family? Bundle up and stroll through seven worlds of immersive displays with millions of twinkling lights and festive music at Amaze Light Festival!

Open now through January 2, you and your family will travel from the North Pole to the Whimsical Forest, with stops at a magical fountain and royal castle while meeting arctic friends along the way.

Don’t forget to stop by Santa’s workshop

Deck the Halls encourages you to wander through incredible gifts, ornaments, and ribbons. Be sure to enjoy the animated fit box tunnel as lights dance and sparkle.

Storybook Village is a stroll through a royal castle, be sure to plan a stop to meet the princess and make a wish at the magical fountain.

Sparky’s Land of Sweets is a walk through the sweet sugary land of candy canes, macarons, and frosty-covered cakes.

The North Pole is where the elves are busy creating gifts and teddy bears for children to share. Their magic ignited on a jolly red hat and now its exploded into a colossal peak.

The Whimsical Forest is a journey through the golden glow of lanterns to take a ride on the toboggan hill while glittering willow trees and reindeer lights the way.

In the Tree Farm, you’ll enjoy the smell of fresh pine, leading the way through the woodland. As you enjoy your walk you’ll emerge openly the modern illuminated trees.

The Arctic Express is a free ride on a train car, passing the biggest snowman in the land and say hello to your new arctic friends.

The North Pole

For more information on Amaze Light Festival, click here.

Follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram for more Chicago Scene fun.

The Illuminated Worlds