Fulton Market Kitchen is a part art gallery, part restaurant with an award-winning menu

They call themselves part art gallery, part cocktail bar, and part restaurant. Nestled within the Fulton Market District in a building that is a tight-knit family held together by a culture of inclusivity.

Fully reopened to the public for indoor and outdoor, lead by a menu from 4-star rated Chef Jonathan Harootunian. Their desire is to function as a beacon in the community and a home to people from all walks of life, where they can come together and enjoy themselves in each other’s company.

“I think there is truly something for everybody on the menu,” said Harootunian.

​Fulton Market Kitchen is focused on delivering an experience revolving around a seasonal menu and curated cocktails, all made from locally sourced ingredients.

artwork inside the dining space

Fulton Market Kitchen

311 N. Sangamon St.

Chicago, IL 60607

For more, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.