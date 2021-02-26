Frontline workers and their families get free admission at WNDR Museum as it reopens this weekend

WNDR Museum, Chicago’s ever-evolving, immersive art and technology experience, will reopen with brand-new interactive art, touchless experiences, and enhanced safety measures. You can expect all you favorites along with a few new interactions that are altered to accommodate the touchless one-of-a-kind experiences.

Since the pandemic shut them down back in March of 2020, they’ve leaned into more cutting-edge technologies to keep COVID safety concerns top of mind. It’s what drives the space to stay relevant in the times we live in.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

To show appreciation for the continued hard work and dedication of frontline workers and their families, WNDR will reserve 11-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for this group. Frontline workers can email hello@wndrmuseum.com with a photo of their employee ID to receive a code for a complimentary admission

All other ticket inquiries, check out wndrmuseum.com