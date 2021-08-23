From Starry Night to the Yellow House, new Van Gogh exhibit sets the bar on interactive art

CHICAGO —Step back to the 19 Century works of Vincent Van Gogh in the new exhibit, Van Gogh for All on Michigan Avenue.

Visitors can to take a deep dive into some of the beloved artist’s most famous works, his creative process, and personal struggles in an interactive way. The exhibit uses modern technology and gives plenty of opportunities to participate within the art itself, creating a unique way to experience the artwork of Van Gogh.

“Now more than ever we are honored to be able to offer art lovers and adventure-seekers a unique opportunity to explore and learn about this iconic creator in a fun, inventive way,” Dolores Kohl, President and CEO of the Dolores Kohl Education Foundation said. “After so much time spent learning and engaging from behind a computer screen at home, we are delighted to offer an interactive way, accessible to everyone, to help us all connect in culture once again.”

The Instagram-able experience is focused primarily on Van Gogh’s work from his time spent in Arles, Saint Rémy, and Auvers sur Oise.

You can get interactive in the works of Van Gogh

Visitors will become a part of the landscape themselves by stepping into many of his works to learn in a whole new way – from discovering Van Gogh’s bedroom from a fresh perspective, capturing a video of themselves flying through the Starry Night or animating a larger-than-life 12-foot-wide interactive rendition of that same iconic painting. The exhibit is designed to encapsulate the painter’s most famous landscapes to both engage the senses and spark creativity in visitors of all ages.

Van Gogh for All will be open to guests seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

