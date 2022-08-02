CHICAGO — Have you ever driven along DuSable Lake Shore Drive and seen all the boats out on the lake and daydreamed? It happens to many Chicagoans every summer and most just keep it a daydream.

People often hear of the trials and tribulations of owning a boat and think the risk isn’t worth the reward. What if there was a way where you could get out on the water as often as you’d like without owning a boat?

The Freedom Boat Club takes all the hassle out of owning a boat while keeping all the benefits of having your very own. Located in Burnham Harbor, Diversey Harbor, Montrose Harbor, and at the Odgen Slip in Streeterville there are plenty of options for your boating pleasure this summer.

How does it work?

You choose from a variety of plans that let you boat when and how often you want. Freedom Boat Clubs handles everything from cleaning, maintenance, storage and insurance. They also provide unlimited training from the US Coast Guard, based on your boating needs. Fishing, water skiing, or socializing in Chicago’s playpen, you’ll have plenty of boating options to keep you busy all summer.

One thing many Chicagoans might not realize is that the Freedom Boat Club is owned by the Chicago area Brunswick Company. Wait, the same Brunswick Company that made tires, and produced back bars, vinyl records, billiards, and bowling balls? Yes, yes, and yes.

The Brunswick Company has been around since 1845 and was started by John Brunswick.

Since that time, Brunswick has become an established American institution. Agile and resilient, Brunswick has seen the American Civil War, two world wars and dozens of U.S. Presidents.

A Brunswick-produced record

Rooted in entertaining America for almost 200 years, from its first billiards table in 1845 to today when Brunswick is one of the world’s leaders in recreational boats, marine engines, and marine parts and accessories.

Fun fact, it is one of the longest continually publicly-traded companies on the New York Stock Exchange, as they were the second publically traded company.

