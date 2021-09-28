Friday Swim Club at Montrose Harbor has ‘swimfluencers’ starting the morning with friends, coffee and a jump in lake

It started out as a couple of friends taking a morning bike ride along the lake last summer. They’d finish the ride with a jump. A year later, it has turned into a summer morning event.

For the past 18 weeks on Chicago’s lakefront, Chicagoans have met up with a community of “swimfluencers” who live for a genuine community and connection. They say the swim club is an opportunity to meet like-minded people. It’s an all-inclusive space for all bodies, swimmers or not.

If you’re into jumping in Lake Michigan at 7 a.m. with a group of strangers, chances are you have things in common with said strangers

Andrew Glatt is the group’s co-founder. He said it all started with a conversation with his friend Nicole Novotny, the owner of Printer’s Row Coffee Co in Chicago. She thought it could be a fun commitment to a weekly jump every Thursday evening.

“I took inspiration from both last summer’s routine and Nicole’s Thursday Night Swim club,” he said. “And with that, Friday Morning Swim Club was born, ”

Photo by Andrew Glatt

With more than 300 people participating each morning, they jump in the lake, grab a cup of coffee from Printers Row Coffee Co (they supply free coffee every morning of the jump) and meet up with friends. This is a dog-friendly space. The website states “the more dogs, the merrier.”

Photo by Andrew Glatt

