Fresh fruit, freshly made whipped cream, signature batter is what’s inside at Schweet Cheesecake

The flavor is in the name of this West Side bakery, Schweet Cheesecake in the Austin neighborhood serves up homemade artisan Chicago cheesecakes. Every cheesecake is homemade, you’ll notice the mouthwatering taste in each bite as you enjoy the one-of-kind signature batter that has been in the family for generations. Formed of blood, sweat, and tears; this bakery was born from years of refining granny Viola’s recipes into what is now Schweet Cheesecake.

Chamille Weddington and her husband have been lifelong residents of the Austin neighborhood, choosing to open in in their own neighborhood. They’ve made it a priority to be a guiding light of positivity in the Austin community. “Community is the real currency of a business.” That the mantra for Chamille. Schweet believes in community by using locally sourced ingredients like house-made whipped cream, strawberries, chocolate, liqueur, or the lovely caramel. They offer up 8-inch cakes and 4-inch personal rounds just for your eyes only. Looking for something larger? They’ve got the 12-inch /12 pounders in true Chicago fashion.

Attuned with the community, Schweet provides a space for other local business to be featured in her storefront. Truly, this effort is more than selling cheesecakes, it’s about showing the rest of Chicago that the Austin neighborhood has that entrepreneur spirit, resilient and is open for business, building one community member at a time. That can-do Chicago spirit is how Chamille pushed beyond limitations and opened the brick-and-mortar version of her business. With the help of community programs like the Westside Health Authority and the Austin African American Business Networking Association Inc. Visit the folks at Schweet, you’ll have some of the best homemade Chicago cheesecake you’ll ever have.

Schweet Cheesecake

5248 W Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60651