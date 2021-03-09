Forced to work from home due to pandemic, dad opens first-of-its-kind indoor skate park

Enrico Hufana was in the same boat as every other parent in Chicago. Forced to work from home, Hufana had to juggle e-learning with the kids and Zoom calls in his profession as a commercial real estate agent. He was doing what he needed to do to get by.

In between all of it, Enrico would head to the skate parks with his son.

“A parent asked me if I was an instructor,” he said. “We exchanged Instagram handles. She followed up with me for the next five weeks and I eventually caved. I contacted her back and I said, ‘Ok, let’s give your son a lesson.’”

That mom posted a video of the lesson to a parents’ Facebook group and an idea was born.

By way of his career, Hufana found the space that would turn an idea into a business.

Little Rippers in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood offers up skateboarding lessons and classes for beginners.

With over 6,000 square feet, Little Rippers offers several classes on varying levels that will teach your child how to push, cruise and gain board control in skateboarding. Classes are designed too around the parent working from home and available on the evenings and weekends.

Little Rippers combines ramps and flat rails in an industrial space to get kids ready for skate park etiquette.

