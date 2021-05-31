‘For veterans, by veterans’ Operation Home America to offer largest affordable homeownership community for military veterans in the world

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity has a new initiative to build 116 new, affordable homes for veterans on 50 acres in Yorkville, Illinois.

Operation Home America will provide affordable homeownership opportunities for military veterans and their families.



The single-family houses and duplexes will be built by and for veterans with assistance from Habitat for Humanity volunteers and professional builders. A community center at the heart of the village will provide programming and supportive services to a diverse community of veterans from the Korean War to recent discharges.

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity will build a whole community of homes for veterans like Lawella Szweda, an AirForce Veteran who served as active duty for four years. After a divorce, she found herself having to file for bankruptcy and then homeless. No one would rent to her. She found Habitat, applied, and got accepted into the program.

“Habitat not only changed my life, but it changed my children’s life,” Szweda said.

Jeff Barrett is the Executive Director of Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“For veterans by veterans, that is key,” he said. “All of our homeowners help build the project, they give back.”

