First hotel in Lake Forest in over 90 years blends science and nature — and Halas Hall is its neighbor

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Forester Hotel is the first hotel to open in Lake Forest since 1929 and is also the first boutique-inspired Hyatt Place in the world.

Founded on the idea to celebrate the “love of science and nature,” the city of Lake Forest is grounded on preservation and progress. It prides itself on offering a unique lakefront locale, open lands and its historic Market Square.

The Forester Hotel mirrors a similar spirit.

Among other unique amenities, the hotel sits just steps away from Halas Hall. It gives Chicago Bears fans a spot to stay when the team heads into training camp, a big perk since the Bears moved training camp from Bourbonnais to Lake Forest.

The Forester Hotel touts an idyllic destination and signature comforts like spacious rooms with Cozy Corner sofa-sleepers, an upscale bistro and bar, event space and more.

