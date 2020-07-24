Field Museum reopens today

The Field Museum opens today and they’re ready to welcome you back!

Our top priority is to create a safe environment for all of our visitors and staff, while letting you reconnect with science and culture in the exhibits you know and love. We used CDC recommendations as well as museum guidelines from the State of Illinois to create our reopening policies and procedures. Read on for details about health and safety at the Field, buying tickets, and what to know before you go.

As part of Phase Four of its reopening plan, the City of Chicago allows museums to reopen. We’ve implemented new safety measures at the Field so that you can focus on saying hi to SUE the T. rex, checking in on the hanging gardens, or finding a quiet spot among our many exhibition halls.

New health and safety practices include:

In accordance with City and State guidelines, face masks are required for all staff and visitors, except for children under 2

144 hand sanitizer stations are installed throughout the building

Frequent, rigorous cleaning procedures follow CDC guidelines

Floor markers help guide social distancing and direct one-way paths

Exhibitions that are highly interactive or located in small spaces are temporarily closed

We are also limiting the number of visitors each day to 25% of our building’s capacity. With nearly half a million square feet of public space, we want to give you room to spread out and comfortably enjoy your time at the Field.

