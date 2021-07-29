Fatpour in Wicker Park gets into Olympic spirit with themed pop-up

CHICAGO — It’s that time again where all many of the countries in the world gather to compete in an epic sporting event. Fatpour Chicago is embracing it with their take on this year’s games with “Fatpour Village.” This pop-up experience is the perfect spot to take in all the international sporting competitions.

“The past year and a half has been rough on everyone, let’s all come together to cheer on America doing sporting events all together as one, ” general manager Drew Marion said.

Outside patio at Fatpour Village

Fatpour is a restaurant and bar’s motto is to “drink different”. They have 60 rotating draft beers on tap and over 200 in bottles and cans.

There’s plenty of room with an abundance of TVs splashed on the walls with the latest athletic competition. They have plenty of room both inside on two separate floors or outside on their patio along Division St.

They have a two-story glass keg cooler that creates a unique backdrop for an enjoyable day out in the city. Complete with a menu that features burgers and pizzas cooked in our wood-burning oven, along with a full menu including appetizers, salads, and desserts.

Fatpour Village

2005 West Division St.

Chicago, IL 60622

