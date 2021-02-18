Family Tree Resale has more than 5,000 square feet of secondhand finds for private, public, and digital shopping

CHICAGO SCENE: Family Tree Resale has more than 5,000 square feet of secondhand finds that gives back to the community it serves. These items are cleaned, games and other merchandise are double-checked to have all the pieces. Schedule a private (FREE) shopping appointment if you have a compromised immune system. If you can’t make it to the store– go digitally. They have one of the first online shopping experiences for a thrift store in Chicago.

They have reserved Mondays for private appointments! Shop safely, and book a private shopping appointment. You have the option to shop alone, or with your group of up to 8 people (in masks), which can include your kids. If you’d like to make an appointment on a different day or time, please email them at info@familytreeresale.com

Family Tree Resale

5066 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago 60625

312-918-9260