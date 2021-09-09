Family-owned Metropolis Coffee continues to build a community around coffee

Metropolis Coffee is a proud Chicago family-owned business.

Founded by the father and son duo, Tony and Jeff Dreyfuss, in 2003 with the mission: to build a community around coffee.

They pride themselves in always evolving and seeking new challenges through constant curiosity and “conspiring” with their customers.

“We want people to know more about this, we think the process is beautiful,” said Co-owner Tony Dreyfuss. “You’re putting the seeds in a roasting drum, you’re applying heat and the coffee transforms – It caramelizes, there’s smoke and it’s magical.”

Inside the roastery

Over the years Metropolis has grown.

Today, their roasting facility is in the Avondale neighborhood. It provides wholesale coffee as well as tours and cupping (pending COVID-19 protocols and safety). The facility can produce a million pounds of coffee per year. Most packages are hand-packaged and made-to-order.

Along with the roastery, they have their beloved Metropolis Cafe in the Edgewater neighborhood. After being closed due to the pandemic, they reopened this summer and continue their mission to build a community around coffee.

Their story and mission are uniquely Chicago.

The reopening of the cafe

For more, check out Metropolis Coffee Company.

Follow @tomwgnchicgo for more Chicago Scene fun!