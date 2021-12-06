Families can find educational, classic children’s toys found at Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square

Remember going to the toy store when you were a kid? It was one of the true childhood highlights for most kids around the holidays.

Timeless Toys keeps that memory alive for generations of Chicagoans. It’s an independently owned company located in Lincoln Square. They have toys that include unique games that allow players of all ages to use their imagination to create hilarious stories, play detective and put their artistic skills to the test.

Toys for every season

“After a year of online sales due to the pandemic, we wanted to create a compilation of games for families to kick back and spend some quality time together,” Scott Friedland, Timeless Toys Head Shopkeeper, said. “Between dice, chess and storytelling games, this year’s list has enough adventure to bring out the inner kid in any adult.”

This isn’t just an ordinary toy store. Timeless Toys specializes in a wide variety of educational puzzles, games and toys available for purchase. They focus on early childhood education, the company is recognized by shoppers as a fantastic place to search for a special surprise fit for any occasion.

To come by in person or shop their toy store online, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Plenty of options for all ages



