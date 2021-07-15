Exploring Cave of the Mounds

Chicago Scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rain may not be ideal for spending time outside, but we still have a way you can enjoy the outdoors and it doesn’t include an umbrella.

Chicago Scene’s Tom Barnas gives us a look at the Cave of the Mounds in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News