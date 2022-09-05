CHICAGO — As summer winds down, the beach will soon not be an option to spend an afternoon. How about exploring a neighborhood in the city?

The new book, “Chicago Scavenger” will get you out in different parts of the city and help you explore the hidden gems of Chicago’s neighborhoods. The book invites you on an interactive mission to explore 17 neighborhoods across the city. You’ll get to decipher the clues and track down the photos leading you to over 300 little-known museums, vibrant public artworks, nature areas and architectural oddities.

Author and travel writer Jessica Mlinaric brings her years of research, countless hours of exploring and passion for Chicago to this one-of-a-kind quest.

“After the pandemic, I was itching to get out and explore the city, this book is the result of finding new things to explore in Chicago,” Milnaric said.

From Pullman to Rodgers Park, you’ll follow the clues and find your way to the nation’s first Black Art Museum and a bed and breakfast run by monks and more!

Chicago Scavenger

Surprising stories and fun memories await you on this adventure. Urban explorers, foodies, culture enthusiasts, history geeks and anyone curious about Chicago can put their skills to the test.

To purchase your own copy of “Chicago Scavenger,” click here.

