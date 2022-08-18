CHICAGO — With 77 different neighborhoods, Chicago has plenty of options in your pursuit to see, taste and experience all that this city has to offer — and the Chicago Handshake Passport Challenge can be a fun way to explore Chicago neighborhoods.

The passport is the companion to Transit Tees’ Chicago Handshake Drinking Card Game. The game tests your Chicago knowledge on everything from specialty food, sports, and movies — to the Blues and architecture. It’s a wink and a nod to the Chicago Handshake, a shot of Jeppson’s Malort and an Old Style.

“We’re a Chicago team working hard to create games that build on fun, local traditions while giving our friends and family something to talk about for years to come. We hope players of the Chicago Handshake Passport Challenge have as much fun as we did — exploring Chicago neighborhoods and visiting the independent bars that put the Chicago handshake on the map,” said Transit Tees Owner and Founder Tim Gillengerten.

The Chicago Handshake card game

The Chicago Handshake Passport Challenge ends with a grand finale event at Emporium Logan Square on Sept. 22, featuring free entry, a chance to win prizes for different levels of passport completion, and a range of specialty packages with exclusive Transit Tees products showcasing Old Style and Malört.

Players may choose to upload completed passports for a verification code to receive a limited-edition Chicago Handshake Challenge Coin at the event or simply receive the Challenge Coin at the event by showing a completed Passport. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Another Round Another Rally, which continues to provide relief assistance to local bars, restaurants, and hotels.

Get your passport stamped at Dmen Tap in Avondale

To learn more about this Chicago Handshake Passport Challenge, click here.

Dmen Tap is one of the 16 bars participating in the challenge, it was featured in this video.

