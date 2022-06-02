According to SOM and Thor Equities investment group, the recently completed work on 800 Fulton Market has made the building “Chicago’s smartest building.”

What does that mean, exactly?

The new mixed-use office tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market is the first office building to open during the pandemic with new innovations in pandemic-response design. It also has advanced capacity-monitoring technology and ample outdoor space. Each detail applied is to promote tenant safety, health and wellness, they say..

Also, 800 Fulton Market is LEED Platinum Certified, thanks to improved energy efficiency, better air quality, and lower operating costs.

Other sustainability and wellness efforts include a 50% Green Roof, the highest designation for HVAC, water use, and efficiency, and a building mobile application. The app allows tenants to schedule meetings, control space conditions, request work orders, and schedule fitness classes.

The lobby at 800 Fulton Market

The building is designed to be a welcoming place for everyone in the neighborhood. They open lobby, and 2nd-floor amenities where local artwork adorns the space, and all are open to the public. That sense of community is evident on the 18th-floor social space evoking a sense of warmth, hospitality and community, with amazing city views to boot.

To learn more about this building, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.