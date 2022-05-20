OAK BROOK, Ill. — 80’s nostalgia, Demogorgons Hawkins High, and the Palace Arcade are on full display at Oakbrook Center.

Coinciding with the triumphant return of Stranger Things on Netflix (Season 4 debuts later this month), fans can fully immerse themselves in the supernatural mystery of Hawkins, Indiana with the official Stranger Things pop-up shop. Celebrating all things Stranger Things universe, this unique retail experience is packed with exclusive merchandise and interactive photo moments from the show’s most iconic moments.

Fans will experience the Upside Down, including an up-close experience with a Demogorgon, as they venture through the Hawkins Lab. The free experience paves that way through Joyce’s house, the Starcourt Mall, Scoops Ahoy and many other spots fans will find familiar.

Inside the Joyce Byers house

“Stranger Things fans get to see themselves more in the show they love,” says Greg Lombardo,

Head of Experiences at Netflix. “The Stranger Things Store will send guests right into the

heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the

chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn’t

available anywhere else. But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down!”

Inside the Stranger Things Experience

They’re plenty of fun easter eggs planted throughout the experience, along with exclusive custom merchandise and tribune to all things 1980s.

The experience is completely free with walk-ins, guaranteed entry is available by reserving tickets here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.