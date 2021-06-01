Experience Chicago all over again with a cruise on Lake Michigan or the river

CHICAGO — With summer in full swing and the recent opening of Navy Pier, getting out on the water is a sure sign of things getting back to normal.

So why not experience Chicago all over again and take in our city skyline from lake or Chicago River.

City Cruises offers a variety of vessel options including the Spirit of Chicago, Chicago Elite and the Odyssey Lake Michigan.

We took a cruise on the Odyssey Lake Michigan. Departing from Navy Pier, this cruise offers curated cocktails and cuisine for a two-hour cruise for lunch, brunch and dinner.

Views of Chicago aboard the Odyssey Lake Michigan

Kimi Williams is the General Manger of City Cruises Chicago.

“Safety is our top priority, has been and continues to me. As far as masks, we do require masks any time our guests are not eating, drinking or unable to stay socially distant,” Williams said.

You can choose from a variety of options that match your desired experience. City Cruises offers brunch and dinner cruises featuring various cuisines alongside a selection of award-winning wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails, all while enjoying the spectacular views of Chicago and Lake Michigan.

Cruises are still available for Father’s Day and Independence Day, for more information or to book a cruise experience on one of Chicago’s vessels, please visit cityexperiences.com or call (888) 957-2634.