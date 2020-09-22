Enjoy Osteria Via Stato’s ode to the heirloom tomato while dining Al Fresco in the heart of River North

In celebration of our favorite summer ingredient, the heirloom tomato, Osteria Via Stato is debuting a three-course seasonal menu featuring tomatoes by Green Acres Farm. Available for a limited time only, the menu spotlights Chef David DiGregorio’s Italian specialties, all made with heirloom tomatoes.

Born from a trip through Italy by Lettuce EntertainYou Founder Rich Melman and Chef David DiGregorio, the warmth of our inviting hospitality, rustic stone walls, glowing candlelight and delicious cuisine—featuring artisanal antipasti, handmade pastas, mouthwatering entrees and simple desserts—will transport you from our bustling neighborhood to a tavern in the Italian countryside. Join us on the patio for al fresco dining in the summer, overlooking one of the liveliest corners of River North!