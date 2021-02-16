Enjoy Mardis Gras with crab legs, lobster, and a New Orleans seafood boil

CHICAGO SCENE: With Valentine’s in the rearview mirror and all the snow fallen, snag a spot at Quality Crab & Oyster Bah to celebrate Mardi Gras! We’ll show you their hurricane cocktails and seafood boil in this BTS look at this Lincoln Park staple! They’ve reopened their dining space with all the social distancing measures in place to enjoy the festivities in person.

Here are a few details of the seafood boil featured in the segment above. The New Orleans-style boil includes jumbo shrimp, spicy andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and petite red potatoes. You can step up your game by adding Whole Maine Lobsters or Alaskan King Crab Legs. Elevate your meal by adding on fresh Whole Maine Lobsters or Alaskan King Crab Legs to get your Fat Tuesday on. You can top it off with Hurricanes to go. You can dine in or order for pickup.

