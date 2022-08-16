CHICAGO — With the days falling off the calendar in the summer months, many Chicagoans are scrambling to squeeze that last drop of the summer solstice by experiencing something truly unique that rings the bell of a Chicago moment.

Café Brauer checks all the boxes. You have a few months left to dine and drink waterside at this hidden gem, steps away from the Lincoln Park Zoo. The patio sits just south of the main ground, part of a building complex that is a historic 1908 Prairie School-style landmark, on the National Register of Historic Places.

Visitors will enjoy a setting overlooking the pond and the Nature Boardwalk at Lincoln Park Zoo, offering winding pathways along the beautifully restored native ecosystem. Along the paths, you’ll wind up at the famous “honeycomb” People’s Gas Pavilion — an Instagram-worthy location that captures one of the best skylines in the world.

The “honeycomb on the walking path at Lincoln Park Zoo

The menu is family-friendly. Guests can enjoy savory small plates and specialty burgers while sipping on craft cocktails, beer and wine. It’s a relaxing time that allows you to enjoy the simple things about Chicago — good food, a cold drink and a view that is second to none.

For more information about rentals and private events, or live music on Wednesdays, click here.

