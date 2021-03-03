Enjoy a walking tour through the Immersive Van Gogh at Chicago’s Germania Club

Are you ready to step inside the mind of Van Gogh? The new Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, making its US premiere right here in Chicago, gives you the opportunity to do just that.

Sprawling over 500,000 cubic feet, the exhibit takes you through of fully animated works of Vincent Van Gogh’s . Expect to stop right in your tracks and be submerged in the moving images that come to life on the walls of Chicago’s Germania Club.

You can expect to enjoy Van Gogh’s works, such as Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). Several of his sunny landscapes and nights scenes are also included.

This is a fully immersive experience, complete with light projections, animations, and a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi.

Event organizers ask that you visit vangoghchicago.com for tickets.