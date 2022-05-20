Ready to kick it old-school?

Bust out your T-Mobile sidekick and reactive your MySpace, Headquarters Beercade in River North is throwing it back to a time when all that mattered was when My Chemical Romance ruled you’re iPod shuffle.

Emo Brunch-themed experience returns this weekend, complete with mimosas and pancakes. You’ll get to munch on The Alkaline Trio, Black Parade Chicken & Waffles and the Fall Out Boy Pork Sammy. Those are just a few of the fun emo-themed options to nourish your jet black heart and soul.

Pop-punk beverage options include Coffee & Cambria, and a variety of alcoholic Drinks-182 just to name a few.

All nostalgia at Headquarters Beercade for Emo Brunch

Guests will notice the specifically curated soundtrack with all of the classic teen-angst tracks of the early aughts. From the food to the music, this brunch experience is inspired by and devoted to all things EMO!

Your ticket will include a main entree and welcome beverage so come ready to eat, drink, and singalong!. Enjoy dozens of free vintage arcade games while enjoying DJ sets with your favorite emo jams.

To score your tickets for the Emo Brunch, click here.

