Eating BBQ and raising shelter donations for PAWS Chicago

As you may have seen, pet adoptions are at an all-time high, with more dogs and cats finding their forever homes. But, while adoptions have soared, shelter donations are at an all-time low.

To help, Merrick Pet Care is putting its new slow-cooked BBQ recipes for dogs to good use this summer through its ‘BBQ 4 Good’ campaign – serving up its regionally-inspired BBQ to thousands of shelter dogs and donating more than $50,000 to support animal charities across the country.

Merrick has teamed up with Chicago BBQ favorite Smoke Daddy BBQ to raise awareness and funds for PAWS Chicago. From today through July 4, when you place a carryout or delivery order at Smoke Daddy BBQ’s Wicker Park or Wrigleyville location, Merrick will make a donation to PAWS Chicago (up to $10,000 total). With each order, pet parents will also receive a special “doggy bag” with Merrick’s new slow-cooked BBQ to bring home to their dog, because #DogsLoveBBQToo.

Today through July 4, Chicago BBQ fans and animal lovers can place their orders directly at Smoke Daddy, and for each order,Merrick will make a $10 donation to PAWS Chicago (up to $10,000). Pet parents will also get a special “doggy bag” for their pups at home with Merrick’s new slow-cooked BBQ recipes for dogs. This partnership is part of Merrick’s nationwide efforts to support animal shelters in need by giving its new Slow-Cooked BBQ recipes to shelter dogs and donating more than $50,000 to shelters across the country. Diners across the country can place an order on DoorDash using the promo code BBQ4GOOD, and Merrick will make a $1 donation (up to $25,000) to North Shore Animal League America