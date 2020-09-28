Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall shares the historic Cook County Hospital building with two new hotels in the Medical district

Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall, located in historic Old Cook County Hospital.

1811 West Harrison Street

Chicago, IL 60612

It’s the latest and greatest dining destination on Chicago’s Near West Side! Our exciting new food hall features a diverse range of chef-driven vendors, an 800 sq ft. outdoor patio, a vibrant bar and a lounge. Named in recognition of Dr. John B. Murphy – one of America’s preeminent pioneering surgeons through the turn of the last century who studied, interned and taught at Cook County Hospital – the 10,000 sq. ft. destination is located within the landmarked Old Cook County Hospital building currently undergoing a transformative $150 million renovation.

Hyatt Place Chicago – Medical District

Each of the 103 rooms feature elevated, modern amenities designed to help you relax and refresh before another exciting day in Chicago’s West Loop, as well as our spacious Cozy Corner and a plush Hyatt Luxury Pillowtop Mattress. Forgot to pack an essential? Let us know. We have your Necessities covered.

Hyatt House Chicago – Medical / University District

Wake up each morning to fresh coffee and free breakfast at Hyatt House Chicago – Medical/University District. Each of our 107 spacious rooms are designed to bring comfort and offer separate seating areas and a sofa bed, and some have full kitchens as well. Let our hotel be your home base during your stay in Chicago.