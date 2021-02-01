Ditch the snow and cold for the warmth and greenery at City Escape

City Escape Garden Center & Design Studio provides the perfect (date spot) respite from the snow and cold with a sprawling landscape of lush greenery to fill that work-from-home office. They have rare, common, durable and some of the most instagrammable (yes, really) plants to keep your feed the envy of all your followers! Let’s take a look inside the Chicago Scene.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

Do you have zero clue on what you need for your space? City Escape is a one-stop-shop for the beginner or pro. They’ll guide you in the right direction based on your space and experience. From the right soil to the right plant, it has a little something for everyone.