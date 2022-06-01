CHICAGO — Navy Pier is going prehistoric and sprinkling in some fantasy whimsey this summer. The Dino & Dragons Stoll arrives July 23 and June 24.

The Dino & Dragons Stroll is an interactive walk-through experience that brings visitors up close to the dinosaurs and dragons. Guests can expect life-size and lifelike creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, breathing movements, roars and many other details through state-of-the-art animatronics and sound technology. It sets what will truly be an immersive experience.

When they say lifelike and immersive — they mean it. Some of the creatures stand an impressive 28 feet or higher, spanning over 60 feet long. Event organizers estimate it will take about two hours to traverse the experience.

On your journey, you’ll walk through the Mesozoic Era with dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, surrounded by some fantastical dragons from your favorite fantasy stories.

Dinos & Dragons Stroll

Families will have the chance to enjoy some themed rides, bounce houses, dinosaur scooters, walking dinosaur rides, and stationary rides that give you the opportunity to climb on a dinosaur to experience what it might be like to ride on one.

Storytime and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creation Station are also options for hands-on crafts during your experience. This is a ticketed and timed experience, please click here for dates and options.

