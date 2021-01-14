‘Dino or Di-Not:’ Free virtual classes offered up at the Field Museum

CHICAGO SCENE: Are your kids missing the Field Museum? Starting today, there’s an Interactive and (free) virtual class – “Dino or Di-Not” for children of all ages. The class explores various creatures, their features, and how paleontologists define what’s truly a “dinosaur” — and what isn’t.

