Dine, drink and enjoy fireworks at Offshore, the largest rooftop deck in the country

Chicago Scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — The nation’s largest rooftop venue is right here in Chicago. 

Nestled at the end of Navy Pier, Offshore offers panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline, and provides a unique perspective of Chicago. 

Views from Offshore

The all-weather venue offers a full-service bar and menu, a 20,000-square foot terrace with seven cozy fire pits, an entertainment and gaming area and multiple large gathering spaces for social and corporate events, weddings, and much more. 

“For firework times, we’re doing reservations through Tok. Those reservations will be for the premium tables on the side of the venue with the fireworks,” Offshore’s Clay Livingston said. 

Yoga on the rooftop at Offshore

Visitors can enjoy firework nights on Wednesdays and Saturdays as Offshore provides a unique perspective to catch all the fun.

Offshore Rooftop & Bar
1000 E. Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News