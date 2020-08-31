Did you know that mead is considered to be the oldest alcoholic beverage on the planet?

For more than two decades, Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery has been a fixture in Chicago, creating wine and mead using locally produced ingredients. The meads produced at Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery are among the most sustainably produced beverages in the world. With more than 30 years of winemaking experience, Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery is the first winery in Chicago and the only producer of mead on the Northern Illinois Wine Trail. Being a mead producer, at Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery we raise our own bees and collect our own honey.

Wild Blossom Meadery/ Bev Art is also a source of education about wine and beer making. Please check our website for weekly classes.

With more than 30 years of winemaking experience, Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery is the first winery in Chicago and the only producer of mead on the Northern Illinois Wine Trail. Being a mead producer, at Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery we raise our own bees and collect our own honey.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

Each bottle we produce creates a ripple effect of positive change as for each bottle produced, our bees pollinate some 2 million flowers. Those, in turn, produce 20 to 40 million seeds destined to become new flowers. The positive impact plants have on the environment is well known. Meanwhile at our location on Chicago’s lakefront, we purify and use water from Lake Michigan to produce our wines. When you buy honey wine from us you’ve planted the seeds for millions of new flowers and re-invested in our local community