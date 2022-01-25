Designed first as an art gallery, then morphs into a bar at ‘Dusk’

CHICAGO — What do you get when the award-winning team of Northworks Architects & Planners, who have collaborated with some of Chicago’s top restauranteurs, make their first foray into the hospitality industry themselves?

You get Dusk.

Designed first as an art gallery, the space morphs into a bar in the evening, at dusk, as it’s appropriately named. Located in the Clyborn Corridor, the multiuse space has a refined and classic.

Northworks Principals Bill Bickford and Austin De Pree collaborated in unveiling an intimate and inviting atmosphere to gather, perfect for drinks after work.

The art gallery at Dusk

The design blends the natural and industrial elements with the green couches, leather chairs and wood furnishings against an exposed ceiling and concrete floors. That blending of materials creates a unique and contemporary look that allows the pieces of art to serve as a focal point throughout the space.

To learn more about Dusk and the drinks and art offered, click here.

