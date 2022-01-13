Daughter’s struggle with eczema inspires Chicago mom to open beauty and wellness boutique

CHICAGO — Art of Pure is a woman-owned, small business that prides itself on being a clean beauty and wellness boutique.

Monika Joshi, former investment banker and mom of two spent, spent countless hours researching and testing ingredients behind her daughter’s terrible eczema. It was in this pursuit that she became an expert and wanted to share her knowledge and research with the community. She launched Art of Pure. Located in the heart of Lincoln Park it offers 100% clean and non-toxic items. Joshi says the shop is grounded in sustainability and they ensure all products are responsibly sourced, ethically produced, have a minimal environmental impact and are free of any harmful ingredients.

“We’re a clean beauty retailer, everything we offer here is just clean and natural, no synthetic no fillers,” Joshi said. “We have skin care, we have hair care, we have bath and body and makeup.”

Inside Art of Pure

Patrons will notice a mask bar in-store, a refillable soap station in which customers can purchase a bottle and pick and choose different scented, natural soaps.

To learn more about the products carried at Art of Pure, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.