DES PLAINES, Ill. — We’re all guilty of spending too much time in front of one screen or another. Parents who are on a quest of entertaining their kids without screens can find an option for the whole family in Des Plaines.

Since 1992, Dad’s Slot Cars pulled on the heartstrings of yesteryear’s kids (now parents) with two tracks of model race car racing. It’s the legacy of Thomas Pelletiere, who was inspired to open to his own business due to his own love of slot cars. Pelletiere played with the cars as a young man in the 1950s and early 1960s.

Pelletiere ran Dad’s Slot Cars as a staple in the Des Plaines community up till his death in 2018. It is now run by his daughter Margaret. She continues her father’s legacy with the 1/24 and 1/32 scale model race car course in the heart of Des Plaines on Lee Street.

With two tracks, each having eight lanes for racing, it’s the perfect alternative for parents looking to ditch the electronics. Ten dollars buys you half an hour of track time along with a car and controller. Parents need not worry if their kids break a car, just bring it to the counter and they’ll either get it fixed or will exchange it for another car, free of charge.

“To rent everything you need is 10 dollars for a half-hour, that will get you the car and controller, our rentals are made for kids,” Margaret Pelletiere said. “Every car is upgradeable and they can upgrade as your child gets older and cars will last forever.”

While in the midst of the racing fun, don’t forget to head to the back of the shop where there’s an old-school ice cream parlor on-site with the traditional options of malts, shakes, cones, and cups. It’s all very retro with the 1950s vibe.

Kids are encouraged to bring in the A’s on their report cards. If you have an A, you get free track time.

