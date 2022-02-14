Cupid’s Undie Run in Wrigleyville raises funds and awareness for genetic condition

On Saturday, February 19, hundreds of Chicagoans will strip down to their underpants and brave the cold for the nation’s largest pants-less party and “mile-ish” run for charity.

People participating in Cupid’s Undie Run are dropping their pants in raising awareness to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF), a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body. It affects more than 2.5 million people worldwide and is most common in children but can still impact adults. With no cure as of today, NF may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, and cancer.

Why run in February? Their philosophy is to run for about a mile in discomfort and slight pain from the cold to honor those who suffer from NF. They believe in being a little uncomfortable to create more exposure and racist awareness for the cause.

Cupid’s Undie Run in Wrigleyville

“We encourage participants to have fun while on the run with themed costumes, props, and having a good time for a cure,” event director Shawn Hackett said.

The party and run start at noon Saturday and continues till 4 p.m. at Sluggers in Wrigleyville.

The Children’s Tumor Foundation, host of Cupid’s Undie Run and a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit operated by hundreds of volunteers.

For more information on the event and to register, click here.

