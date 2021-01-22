CPS students to name dolphin calf at Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO SCENE: Want a chance to name the new baby dolphin at Shedd Aquarium? Chicago Public Schools students will choose the name of the new dolphin calf at the Shedd.

We’ll tell you how it works and what you need to do if you’re a parent or student at CPS to make this happen. See all the Shedd has to offer next Wednesday as they reopen for the first time in 70 days.

Aquarium members will get three full days of exclusive access from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29. The general public will be able to visit starting Saturday, Jan. 30.

You can sign up any time to become a member and get early access on their website.

The Shedd said they will still be following strict health and safety protocols to keep everyone safe.

For more information, visit sheddaquariuam.org.