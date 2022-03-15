Cowboy aesthetic mixed with Chicago grit at pop-up

Two brothers started an upcycle clothing brand out of their apartment that blossomed into pop-up custom streetwear that mixes cowboy aesthetic with Chicago grit.

This is Konrad and Kevin Eiring’s first foray into the business world. They have expanded their online brand into a West Town pop-up, brick-and-mortar store. There, they design, screen-print and sell their custom clothing.

“Kone Ranger is an independent design group that values sustainability as much as design, promoting balance, confidence and community,” Konrad Eiring said. “We upcycle and design one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect a mindful and sustainable lifestyle. By wearing a Kone Ranger piece, you represent everything that we stand for.”

Upcycling clothing is taking used clothing and giving them new life. The Eiring brothers take their inspiration from Chicago’s grit and nature and apply that to the vision of their clothing design. All garments are made with the unique view of living in a bustling city like Chicago with a love of all things Lone Ranger.

Konrad Eiring as the Lone Ranger

“I had the box set of the Lone Ranger, he’s always been a huge role model of mine,” said Konrad Eiring. “I always loved his directness, the way he stood for justice and the way he always stood up for people that didn’t have someone looking out for them, and that always resonated with me my whole life.”

Kone Ranger is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday. On the weekends, they’re open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about Kone Ranger, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.