Corner Cabaret hosting free weekly musical performances in Chicago neighborhoods

The Corner Cabaret will host 12 free weekly performances in various Chicago neighborhoods, celebrating the music, dance and varieté of the 1920s and 1930s. All performances will be socially responsible and in direct accordance with CDC and State of Illinois regulations

A 30-minute performance on the front porch and stairs of Chicago residents

Live music featuring The Avondales: Andy Schumm, Jeff Parker and Patrick Donley

Dancing by The Galaxie Girls

Wednesday evenings, 7pm June 24- September 9 2020. Host homes have been nominated and chosen for their central locations, availability of playing space, and neighborhood community outreach. All performances are free and open to the neighborhood community.

​Interested in hosting a Corner Cabaret?

Please contact thecornercabaret@gmail.com for more information.

You can host the Corner Cabaret as a private event or in association with your business for $1200-$1500 depending on the venue, location and playing space.

The Corner Cabaret can be customized to include additional performers upon request, based on availability. Musical performance styles can include Jazz, Blues & R & B. Specialty performers also available.



Please see the Galaxie Chicago website for additional options