Comedy, cirque, and cabaret; a behind the scenes look at Teatro Zinzanni

High atop the Cambria Hotel, guests will be treated to the orchestra as they make their way out of the elevators on the 14th floor. It’s a completely immersive experience. The audience is treated to various endeavors by the cast throughout the evening.

The cast at Teatro ZinZanni

This dining experience is a fast-paced action-packed show that unfolds around you. With the acrobats, musicians, divas, illusionists, madmen, and aerialists fill the intimate Spiegeltent Zazou. The entire experience harkens back to a time reminiscent of the 1920s.

The Chicago Scene spent time with the cast on the ins and outs of what it takes to put on a performance. We get a look behind the curtain (if you will) with some behind-the-scenes looks at costumes, rehearsals, and impromptu singing.

