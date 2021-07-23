CHICAGO – About 50 college-bound freshmen recieved “technology trunks” form Ada. S. McKinley Community Services on Friday, July 23rd.

For the 13th year in a row the education nonprofit distributed computer supplies to college freshmen who were honored for their hard work and essays.

Ada S. McKinley Community Services, the leading 101-year-old human services agency on Chicago’s South Side, is hosting the 13th Annual College Trunk Pick-Up Day and honoring the success of 50 high school graduates who overcame giant obstacles during an academic year like no other. They students wrote creative and profound essays that answered the question “Why Obtaining a Postsecondary Education Is Important to Me”.

For more, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram