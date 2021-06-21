Collectible toys, vintage memorabilia and all things magic up for auction at Potter & Potter Auctions

Chicago Scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Potter & Potter is a Chicago area auction house specializing in paper Americana, vintage advertising, rare books, playing cards, gambling memorabilia, posters, fine prints, vintage toys, and magicana – antiques and collectibles related to magic and magicians.

Two-headed cow up for auction

Founded in 2007, Gabe Fajuri co-founded Potter & Potter Auctions with his father, Sami Fajuri.

Due to their specialty in all things magic, they’ve experienced continued growth moving from an at-home business on a coffee table to a massive warehouse. 

Check out other Chicago Scene segments 
Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

“We just moved into this new location in January,” Gabe Fajuri said. s”So we’ve grown from that coffee table to a 15,000 square-foot building on Chicago’s West Side.” 

Vintage concert photos

For more information on upcoming auctions, visit Potter and Potter Auctions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News