Collectible toys, vintage memorabilia and all things magic up for auction at Potter & Potter Auctions

Potter & Potter is a Chicago area auction house specializing in paper Americana, vintage advertising, rare books, playing cards, gambling memorabilia, posters, fine prints, vintage toys, and magicana – antiques and collectibles related to magic and magicians.

Founded in 2007, Gabe Fajuri co-founded Potter & Potter Auctions with his father, Sami Fajuri.

Due to their specialty in all things magic, they’ve experienced continued growth moving from an at-home business on a coffee table to a massive warehouse.

“We just moved into this new location in January,” Gabe Fajuri said. s”So we’ve grown from that coffee table to a 15,000 square-foot building on Chicago’s West Side.”

