Cody’s Public House to hold first annual Puppy Bowl viewing party Sunday

Dog lovers can join Cody’s Public House on Sunday, February 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for their first annual Puppy Bowl Viewing Party. The dog-friendly event will offer a Puptail Cocktail featuring themed cocktails for humans. Ten percent of proceeds from sales will be donated to PAWS Chicago.

Patrons can also participate in a raffle for Cody’s-branded dog bandanas. The program will be broadcast on eight 65-inch TVs around the bar for a total of 10 throughout the space. Weather permitting, guests can cozy up to the year-round fire pit with their furry friends.

A neighborhood staple in the Roscoe Village/West Lakeview neighborhood reopened last month. Former owner Gene Frankowski purchased the bar in 1986 and ran it for over 30 years as Cody’s Public House, named after his dog until closing in 2019.

Cody’s First Annual Puppy Bowl

Frankowski sold the building to Red Door Tavern Group (The Graystone Tavern, The Rambler Kitchen + Tap) in September 2021, and honored the bar’s history with tasteful restorations and amenities of what made this a true Chicago neighborhood gem.

Today, the bar remains loyal to the past in being a dog-friendly space, offering various spaces for dogs and humans alike to enjoy a game and a beverage. One of the highlights is the back beer garden, with plenty of room for games for humans and their furry friends.

