Classic cars, hot rods roll into town for World of Wheels

Behind the scenes look at the annual car show

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Car lovers rejoice. This weekend, hundreds of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks and motorcycles are on display at the 59th annual World of Wheels Custom Car and Hot Rod Show.

Starting Friday and running through Sunday, guests will have a chance to mingle with over 600 one-of-a-kind cars at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center.

Unique to the Chicago stop will be Cyclerama, an entire hall featuring many of the top bikes from around the USA, Tin City featuring Traditional hot rods, custom rides and music.

The Zinger cars

Guests will also get a glimpse of the “Zingers” cars, the replica of matchbox cars Dune Buggy, VW Bug, Dragster, Corvette, and 100 van.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be on hand Friday evening and Chip Foose on Saturday. Danny Koker and Kevin Mack from Count’s Kustoms and TV’s Counting Cars on Sunday round out the fun.

