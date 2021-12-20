Classic 1964 Christmas classic comes to life at Misfit Christmas pop-up

A tribute to the 1964 beloved classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Television special and the Island of Misfit Toys, The Rambler Kitchen in North Center will host a “Misfit Christmas” pop-up beginning the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 26 through Sunday, January 2.

“The idea for our Misfit Christmas pop-up came about because we thought it would be fun to get together with our band of misfits to celebrate the holidays recalling old memories and honoring a classic from our childhoods,” owner Kyle Bagley said

Holiday drink options at Misfit Christmas pop-up

When guests enter, they will find the snow-covered forest where Rudolph and Hermey first meet and sing “We’re a Couple of Misfits.” Guests will then find arctic mountain décor as they move through to the cave of the abominable snowman, Bumble. Lastly, The Rambler’s 600 square foot heated and covered beer garden will transform into Santa’s workshop.

A themed food menu will feature sweets like warm baked Snickerdoodle Pretzels topped with cinnamon sugar and served with icing, Reindeer Food with rice cereal, chocolate, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and red and green M&M’s, and Sam the Snowman shaped powdered sugar donuts and more. Savory dishes will include a Toy Taker Turkey Sandwich with roasted turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and a side of cranberry sauce, and an Open-Faced Chicken Pot Pie on two buttermilk biscuits.

For more information about Misfit Christmas Pop-Up, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Food and drinks at Santa’s Workshop