City and season shine at Chicago Riverwalk Fall Festival

Soon enough, we’ll be walking around the city asking ourselves why do we put up with the winter weather. Well, a weekend like the one we have ahead of us is exactly why. What better way to enjoy autumn in Chicago than a festival?

The Chicago Riverwalk Fall Festival celebrates all things Riverwalk. It runs now through Halloween. Businesses will have Oktoberfest celebrations, harvest fest fun, music and entertainment. There will also be Halloween activities, (like a pumpkin patch) and cruises along the river.

“The Chicago Riverwalk remains open in the Fall, it’s actually open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m,” assistant project director Michelle Woods said. “The vendors have gotten together and put together a bunch of specials and events that will be taking place now through Halloween.”

Island Party Hut pumpkin path

From Dusable Lake Shore Drive to Lake Street, select businesses along the Riverwalk will offer a Passport on site. The passport will help guests travel around the river with ease of a map, fun facts, and a list of all the festival activities.

For a list of passport participants and information on the Riverwalk Fall Fest, click here.

Riverwalk Fall Fest Passport

Map of Chicago Riverwalk