Chicago’s WhirlyBall ready to welcome you back following pandemic closure

Where did WhirlyBall come from?

In 1962, the owner of an automotive shop in Salt Lake City got the idea for WhirlyBall after observing his son playing a game with a stick and a tin can. Thinking it looked a lot like hockey while driving a golf cart, he was inspired to start something completely new.

A game if WhirlyBall in progress (before pandemic)

That’s how the world’s first and only, one-of-a-kind mechanized team sport (Whirlyball) was born. After many years working to develop a more agile type of vehicle, which ended up being a bumper car, the first WhirlyBall court opened in 1980.

Adam Elias is the Vice President of Whirlyball Bucktown.

“WhirlyBall has been in Chicago for more than 30 years,” he said. “It’s a combination of basketball, lacrosse, hockey, and bumper cars all rolled into one”

Scattered throughout the country, WhirleyBall has flourished here in Chicago with three locations. The largest location in the world is in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood and after the pandemic forced it to temporary close its doors, it is ready to reopen.

At first glance, you notice there’s plenty of room at this location as guests can enjoy the 50,000 socially distant square feet of fun.

Bowling in the main area of WhirlyBall

“Everything is open, we’re ready to host you. We are by reservation only at the moment, give us a call and come on out and we can have your own private group in your own area with tons of space away from others,” Elias said.

They offer three WhirlyBall courts, a multi-level laser tag arena, 12 bowling lanes, and a rooftop terrace with a great skyline view.

WhirlyBall